Verisense Health Adopts Datavant’s Data Connectivity Platform to Expand its Digital Health Panel’s RWD Sources

Datavant’s privacy-preserving record linkage technology will allow Verisense Health’s digital health data to generate richer patient insights.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verisense® Health, Inc., a digital health technology and data company, today announced that it is adopting Datavant’s data connectivity platform to facilitate linking its Digital Health Panel to other real-world data (RWD) sources and further progress objective, digital health research.

Verisense Health’s Digital Health Panel captures participants’ longitudinal, raw, wearable sensor data, together with their patient-reported outcomes data. By connecting the Digital Health Panel with other sources of RWD in the Datavant Ecosystem, researchers are able to generate a comprehensive view of patients and insights, leading to better decision-making and health outcomes. Datavant’s connectivity platform is powered by tokenization technology, which enables de-identified patient records to be matched within and across datasets while preserving patient privacy.

“Datavant is the ideal partner to help broaden the range of RWD included in the Digital Health Panel. Datavant has the largest RWD ecosystem with more than 500 data partners with linkable claims, electronic medical records, laboratory results, social determinants, genomics, imaging, mortality, and registry data. Their connectivity platform will allow us to discover, assess, and connect the Digital Health Panel to other RWD in a secure, HIPAA-compliant manner,” said Verisense Health CEO Geoff Gill.

“With the introduction last month of our research-grade Verisense Smart Watch, Verisense Health can now collect high-quality digital health data starting at less than $100 per participant. With this new Datavant partnership, we will be able to cost-efficiently combine our longitudinal, raw, digital health data with important outcomes data and drive powerful progress in clinical research,” he added.

“Linking digital health data with other sources of RWD is critically important for developing a complete picture of patient health,” said Tal Rosenberg, President and GM, Life Sciences, Ecosystem and Public Sector at Datavant. “We’re pleased to be Verisense’s connectivity partner of choice for their Digital Biobank as they advance the understanding of health and disease.”

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to make the world’s health data secure, accessible, and usable. Datavant is a data logistics company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely.

Through proprietary technology, the world’s most robust healthcare network, and value-added services we protect, connect, and deliver the world’s health data. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners.

To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com.

About Verisense Health

Verisense Health was founded in January 2023 as a spin-off from global wearable technology provider Shimmer Research. Verisense Health is leveraging its Verisense data acquisition platform and Digital Health Panel to create a Digital Biobank that researchers can use to conduct digital health research without needing to collect new patient data. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with additional offices in Malaysia. For more information visit www.verisense.net or www.linkedin.com/company/verisense-health.

For media inquiries, contact Verisense Health at lisa@ranahealth.com or Datavant at pr@datavant.com.