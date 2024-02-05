Louisiana Lottery Announces Closure of and Final Second-Chance Drawing for $2 Powerball Scratch-off Game

Final Second-Chance Drawing entry deadline is Feb. 19, 2024.

Building on the excitement and popularity of the multistate, multimillion-dollar-jackpot, draw-style game, the Louisiana Lottery brought the Powerball brand to a scratch-off game last spring offering Louisiana players the opportunity to enter nonwinning tickets into semifinalist drawings where national finalists were selected for unique trip experiences with the chance to win $1 million via the NASCAR Powerball Playoff and Powerball First Millionaire of the year promotions. Although none of Louisiana’s semifinalists were selected as national finalists in these promotions, Louisiana players still have one more opportunity to win cash prizes via a final second-chance drawing as the $2 Powerball scratch-off game comes to a close today, Feb. 5, 2024.

During the final drawing, one lucky entrant will win $15,000 and another four will win $500 each.

To enter that final drawing players should complete the back of one nonwinning Louisiana Lottery $2 Powerball scratch-off (game #1477) and mail it in by Feb. 19, 2024 in an envelope no larger than 4.5” x 9.5” to:

Powerball 2nd Chance DrawingP.O. Box 92006Baton Rouge, LA 70892

Entrants must be a Louisiana resident at least 21 years of age. Each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Players can enter multiple times but may win only one prize per drawing.

ALL entries received that were not drawn in the first NASCAR Powerball Playoff semifinalist drawing nor the second Powerball First Millionaire of the Year semifinalist drawing AND those received through Feb. 19, 2024, will go into this final second-chance cash drawing.

Full drawing rules, promotions and list of previous drawing winners can be found at www.louisianalottery.com/pb-2nd-chance.

Instant-win prizes on the $2 Powerball scratch-off can be claimed through June 3, 2024.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.The trademark “POWERBALL” is owned by and used with the permission of the Multi-State Lottery Association. NASCAR is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC. Copyright ©2023 National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. NASCAR LLC is not a sponsor of this promotion.