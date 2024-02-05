Fashion Factor kicks off in Dubai on February 9-10

Dubai, the significant hub of the fashion world in the Middle East, is getting ready to host Fashion Factor for the seventh time.

DUBAI, UAE, February 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, the significant hub of the fashion world in the Middle East, is getting ready to host Fashion Factor for the seventh time. The event, themed " THE FUTURISM ," will take place on February 9-10, providing a a crucial platform for aspiring designers to connect with leading figures in the fashion industry.Dubai, one of the prominent fashion hubs in the Middle East, brings the fashion world together by hosting Fashion Factor. The collections of more than 250 international designers have met with the participants so far in the Fashion Factor, the seventh edition of which will be held on February 9-10, at Agenda Media City. The event, which is expected to be attended by more than 2000 viewers, will be broadcast live on many media platforms. Among the attendees will be famous names, influencers, photographers, professional models, stylists, magazine editors and potential buyers. The competition's hair and makeup sponsorship will be provided by the London College Of Make Up, while the esteemed panel of judges features Chanel Ayan, Lojain Omran, Danya Mohammed, Ezra Santos, and Victoria Bonya.The 7th edition of 'Fashion Factor' puts international designers in the spotlight. During the competition, both established and emerging fashion designers have the opportunity to showcase their collections on the runway for two days, aiming to make a mark on the global stage with quality designs.At Fashion Factor, where each designer presents their best collections, international designers showcase their collections live in front of the audience and present them to the jury for evaluation. The competition's winners are awarded based on evaluations by a jury consisting of famous figures in the fashion industry.Fashion Factor is a significant starting point for aspiring fashion designersDesigners participating in the competition not only have the opportunity to present their designs to key figures in the fashion industry but also to connect with other designers and prominent figures participating in the competition. This situation contributes significantly to the careers of both local and international fashion designers. The Fashion Factor competition not only creates opportunities for building collaborations and networking but also serves as a crucial starting point for aspiring fashion designers, to start their career opportunities in the industry.CEO & Founder of Fashion Factor - Sherif Thomas commented on the competition, "With Fashion Factor, we bring all designers together under one roof, enabling them to showcase their talents on the international stage. Through our international presence in Dubai and the Fashion Factor, our goal is to further solidify Dubai's prominent standing in the global fashion industry.’’Previous winners of the Fashion Factor competition have had the opportunity to showcase their works in fashion capitals such as Paris, London, and Milan. They also had the chance to dress renowned figures at prestigious events like Cannes and Venice. In addition to these opportunities, winning contestants saw a notable boost in revenues.