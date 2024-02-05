Athenian Driving Academy Launches Revolutionary Motorsports Summer Camp for Aspiring Female Engineers and Designers

The ultimate driving training experience at Athenian Driving Academy June 23 - 29 Drive Strong training for ultimate vehicle handling in a controlled track environment at Athenian Driving Academy The deadline to apply for the Athenian Driving Academy is APRIL 10. The chosen Top 20 will be announced on April 20!

Athenian Driving Academy is thrilled to announce the ultimate summer camp experience exclusively for girls with a passion for motorsports.

This camp is our commitment to changing the narrative and creating more opportunities for women to impact the world of motorsports, just as they are making strides in other sectors.” — Jeremy Porter, CEO Atlanta Motorsports Park

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athenian Driving Academy, in a pioneering initiative aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of motorsports, is thrilled to announce the ultimate summer camp experience exclusively for girls with a passion for motorsports. Scheduled for June 23 – 29 at the prestigious Atlanta Motorsports Park, this one-of-a-kind program seeks to empower young women to make their mark in the motorsports industry, an area where they have been historically underrepresented.

Jeremy Porter, a leading figure in the world of motorsports and CEO of Atlanta Motorsports Park, shared his insights on the initiative, "I feel that women do not get their due in motorsports. During my time as an instructor for our junior kart discovery program, it was evident that the girls often outperformed the boys. This camp is our commitment to changing the narrative and creating more opportunities for women to impact the world of motorsports, just as they are making strides in other sectors."

The Athenian Driving Academy Experience: A Summer Camp Like No Other

The Athenian Driving Academy's summer camp is designed to be an intensive, week-long overnight adventure that offers participants an immersive track experience unlike any other. Limited to only 20 participants, this elite camp promises a comprehensive curriculum that includes karting training, controlled skid training, high-speed braking exercises, engaging Mr. Beast-like challenges, job shadowing opportunities, and exclusive dinners with professional drivers.

This Academy is particularly tailored for girls who dream of becoming the future inventors, engineers, and designers of automotive and motorsports technology. "We want them to have the hands-on experience of pushing a vehicle to its limit, to understand how it responds in ways they could never achieve in a standard driver’s ed class or on public roads," stated Loxley Browne, CEO of Athenian and creator of the nonprofit’s pioneering driving academy.

Empowering the Next Generation of Female Motorsports Pioneers

Athenian Driving Academy's initiative is not just about teaching driving techniques; it's a bold step towards encouraging young women to explore and excel in STEM fields, particularly in engineering and design aspects related to automotive and motorsports. With no prior track experience required, the only prerequisites for applicants are a driver’s license and at least 20 hours of driving experience.

Applications for this groundbreaking camp are open until April 10, with a cap at 50 applications to ensure a highly selective and personalized experience. Prospective participants must be Athenian members, and the application process is designed to be as competitive as that of an Ivy League school, ensuring that only the most passionate and dedicated candidates are chosen.

To apply, applicants can visit:

https://beathenian.org/driving-academy/

To become an Athenian member:

https://beathenian.org/member-registration/

Join us in shaping the future of motorsports, one young woman at a time. Apply now and be part of the change you wish to see in the world of motorsports and beyond.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Emma Barton

Become @ BeAthenian.org

619-416-7018

About Athenian Driving Academy:

Athenian Driving Academy is at the forefront of providing innovative and empowering educational experiences for young women in motorsports. Located at Atlanta Motorsports Park and created by Athenian, the academy offers a range of programs designed to inspire and equip the next generation of female leaders in the automotive and motorsports industries.

About Athenian:

BeAthenian.org is a leading organization in STREAM education, dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. Through immersive programs that span from racecars to rockets, Athenian aims to bridge the gap between various STREAM careers, preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the future. With a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, Athenian strives to create a world where female students have access to the opportunity to pursue highly-skilled, high-income career fields.

Athenian is a registered 501(c)3 public charity nonprofit organization #84-2096687.

Website: www.BeAthenian.org

Social Media: @BeAthenian