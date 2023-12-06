Katherine Legge, Sheena Monk & Tatiana Calderón Confirmed for Gradient Racing 2024 Driver Line-Up in IMSA GTD Class

Tatiana Calderón, Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge and Stevan McAleer of IMSA Gradient Racing team #66

With Rolex 24 at Daytona soon approaching, the tenacious duo of Monk & Legge return in JG Wentworth Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 with new teammates Calderón & McAleer

We are especially proud of the achievements of Sheena, Katherine and Tatiana competing and succeeding in a male-dominated sport. We are fierce champions of gender equality and empowering women.” — Randi Sellari, CEO of JG Wentworth

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradient Racing is pleased to unveil their complete 2024 driver line-up competing in the upcoming season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Sheena Monk and Katherine Legge will be returning for their second consecutive year as full-season teammates, accompanied by Tatiana Calderón for the five Michelin Endurance Cup events, with Stevan McAleer joining the team for the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

This marks Sheena Monk and Katherine Legge’s sophomore year as full-season teammates, as the pairing reunites to co-drive the JG Wentworth Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 once again. This tenacious duo will be seeking to expand on their prior growth and strengths with the aim of bringing the program to new heights of success.

With over 350 race starts to her name, Colombian racing driver Tatiana Calderón brings a plethora of knowledge and skill to the table. With prior experience in various international series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the European Le Mans Series, the FIA Formula 2 Championship, and the NTT IndyCar series, Calderón has proven her versatility many times over.

Stevan McAleer is also no stranger to competing across numerous championships, accumulating a highly impressive racing resume with highlights including back-to-back championship titles in Pirelli GT4 America and Fanatec GT World Challenge America. The Scottish competitor also holds multiple podium finishes in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, serving as an incredibly valuable asset to the team as they prepare for the first event of the season.

“I'm heading into 2024 with a new respect and understanding for what it means to compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and ultimately, what it takes to be successful,” said Sheena Monk. “We are bringing a powerful driver lineup with vast experience across many disciplines of racing, which I believe will prove invaluable to our outlook across the season. I’m eager to build on the strides I’ve made alongside Katherine, as well as working with the skill and energy that Tatiana brings, and finally sharing the car with Stevan’s indomitable competitive spirit. The team members at Gradient Racing have proven on many occasions that they are ready for anything and it gives me the motivation to keep striving for more. When you assemble the right pieces, the rest falls into place.”

“I am eternally grateful for the ongoing support from the people at JG Wentworth, who continue to lead by example with their core values,” Ms. Monk pursued. “They have not only been a vital component to the evolution of this program, but JG Wentworth has also been an integral part of my development as a competitor since 2019.”

“I’m thrilled to build on the progress and potential that the entire Gradient Racing team showed in the 2023 season, and attack 2024 alongside Sheena in our JG Wentworth Acura NSX GT3 Evo22,” added Katherine Legge. “There were many positive takeaways in our debut year, and Sheena stepped up to the big leagues with strength and grace. We all know what we can do better and as a team we are coming into the new season with renewed vigor and passion to get the job done. I’m super excited to have Tatiana on board with us for the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds. She is an exceptionally skilled driver with a very impressive racing pedigree, and I have full confidence that she will be an excellent addition to our squad. We’re also thrilled to have Stevan with us for the Rolex 24, having him join us strengthens our chances as he has the speed and tenacity we need to go fight for those watches!”

“I’m hugely thankful to JG Wentworth for continuing their belief in us, and for exemplifying their values in their support of our program, and therefore diversity across North America,” Ms. Legge continued.

“I’m super thankful to the whole Gradient Racing team for this opportunity,” expressed Tatiana Calderón. “I’m very excited to team up with Sheena, Katherine and Stevan for the Rolex 24 at Daytona! I have competed at Daytona once and I loved the atmosphere and competitive spirit of this incredible race. The team did an amazing job last year and I hope we can build on it to hopefully be on the podium. I’m really looking forward to sharing the car with them and getting familiar with everyone as soon as possible. Can’t wait to get started!”

“I’m very excited to be joining Gradient Racing for the Rolex 24 with Sheena, Katherine, and Tatiana,” echoed Stevan McAleer. “This event is such a thrill and I believe this car and program has the potential to fight for the GTD class win. I’m greatly looking forward to driving the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 and I can’t wait to get up to speed quickly at the Roar Before the 24 and have a better understanding of where we stand against the rest of the field. I would like to express my thanks to JG Wentworth for this excellent opportunity and I’m happy to be able to work with Team Owner Andris Laivins once again.”

“We are thrilled to continue our support of Sheena and Katherine while also welcoming Tatiana and Stevan to the team,” expressed Randi Sellari, CEO of JG Wentworth. “We are especially proud of the achievements of Sheena, Katherine and Tatiana competing and succeeding in a male-dominated sport. We are fierce champions of gender equality and empowering women to push through challenges and break barriers, whether that is on the race track or off. We wish them much success in the upcoming season.”

###

For interview requests please contact:

Éliane Gilain: 1.514.476.0912

eliane@the5amagency.ca