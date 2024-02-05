NBAA Launches New CAM Fellow Program to Recognize Exceptional Leadership

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Palm Springs, CA, Feb. 5, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) will recognize 19 members of its inaugural Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) Fellow Program at its Leadership Conference, Feb. 5-7 in Palm Springs, CA.

The CAM Fellow Program pays tribute to exceptional individuals who have demonstrated a substantial and ongoing commitment to the business aviation industry and the CAM program’s vision: “Prepared to Lead; Committed to Excellence.”

“This contribution-based appreciation program is designed to recognize those CAMs who consistently go above and beyond in multiple facets of business aviation,” said Tyler Austin, NBAA director, certification. “These Individuals recognized by this program will truly embody CAM’s values of maintaining high standards, striving for the highest level of ethical behavior, constantly seeking to innovate and demonstrating commitment to their profession.”

To be considered for recognition as a CAM Fellow, candidates must currently hold the CAM designation, receive at least one nomination by another Certified Aviation Manager, be an NBAA member and be a recognized leader currently employed in business aviation.

The CAM Fellow recognition follows on the heels of the CAM certification award for tenure, which was implemented in 2023, and includes levels ranging from traditional CAM to CAM Silver and CAM Gold.

“The inaugural CAM Fellow Program recognizes 19 individuals who represent the 19 years of the program,” Austin added. “These accomplished individuals come from many different disciplines within business aviation and represent the best of the industry.”

The 19 inaugural CAM Fellows are:

Fred Adams

Sheryl Barden

Chris Broyhill

Jim Buchanan

Winston Carter

Mark Chaney

Elizabeth Clark

Pat Cunningham

Joe “Jay” Evans

Matt Gray

Megan Knox

Greg Kulis

Bill McBride

Mark McIntyre

Mike Nichols

Kellie Rittenhouse

Jamie Stember

Juergen Wiese

Jeff Wofford

Learn more about NBAA CAM Fellows.

Learn more about NBAA’s CAM program.

