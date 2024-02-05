Submit Release
Podcast: Should Aeronautical Activity Be Redefined?

Feb. 5, 2024

NBAA, with input from its Emerging Technologies Committee, Access Committee and Advanced Air Mobility Roundtable, recently joined with other industry partners in responding to the FAA’s proposal to redefine the term “aeronautical activity” as new modes of aerial transport become available. But is such a change necessary? “The current definition of ‘aeronautical activity’ doesn’t discriminate against aircraft type,” notes Joby Aviation’s Ryan Naru. “Because ‘advanced air mobility’ is such a broad term, and because it is such a challenge to use today for regulatory and legislative activities, we advised the FAA to actually not use this term in their proposed revised definition.”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

  • Matt Brockman, head of partnerships and public affairs, Americas, for Lilium
  • Alex Gertsen, NBAA director for airports and ground infrastructure
  • Ryan Naru, aviation policy lead at Joby Aviation

