This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA), IPFA and PPTA is being organised in the context of the EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations. The purpose of the meeting is to exchange on the type of topics of mutual interests and discuss the modalities of the EMA and PPTA/IPFA future industry stakeholders engagements options.
First European Medicines Agency (EMA) and IPFA – PPTA bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 5 February 2024
