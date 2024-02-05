EMU 26th Spring Semester Orientation Days Begin

Annually organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate for the new students joining the EMU family with the intention of supporting the adaptation period of the new comers and helping them to get to know the university, facilities and the environment, the EMU Orientation Days began on Thursday, 1 February, 2024. Various events will also be held within the scope of EMU 26th Spring Semester Orientation Days that will continue until 12 February, 2024.

As part of the Eastern Mediterranean University Orientation Days program sponsored by North Cyprus Turkcell, new students will be accommodated in dormitories at EMU following their arrival to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) until the end of the Orientation Days on Monday, 12 February, 2024.

Seminars and Events

International student unions and student clubs meeting will take place on Sunday, 4 February, 2024 at 05:00 p.m. at Activity Center. On the other hand, “Life in North Cyprus” seminar by TRNC Police Department will be held on Monday, 5 February, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Activity Center. Moreover, cinema screening, karaoke, game nights and recreation days will be held every day at 06:00 p.m. once again at Activity Center between 5 and 11 February, 2024. On Tuesday, 6 February, 2024 at 02:00 p.m., “TRNC Law and Life” seminar will be delivered by MEDI Foundation Lawyers at Activity Center. On Wednesday, 7 February, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., “Adapting to University Life” seminar will be delivered by EMU Psychological Counselling, Guidance and Research Center at Activity Center. On the same day at 05:00 p.m., a Drama Night event will be held by MEDI Foundation Student Society.

Welcoming Night

On Friday, 9 February, 2024 at 05:30 p.m., Welcoming Night event will be held for new coming students by the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate at EMU Beach Club. Within the scope of the event, more than 100 student clubs that students can join in accordance with their studies, schools or interests will be promoted. Food and drinks specific to Cyprus will be served at the Welcoming Night event, to which all students’ parents are also invited. Additionally, the event will include a folk dance show specific to Cyprus.

Stage 1 exam of the English Proficiency Exams will take place on Thursday, 8 February, 2024 followed by Stage 2 exam on Friday, 9 February, 2024. Bus services from the EMU-2 Dormitory to EMU Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School will be organized for transportation of students.

Tours of the Campus and Famagusta

A Famagusta city tour will be held on Saturday, 10 February, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. for the new students of EMU. Moreover, on Monday, 12 February, 2024, a campus tour will take place. During the campus tour, the students will visit EMU Özay Oral Library, Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex and Health Center.

With the EMU 26th Spring Semester Orientation Days, the aim is to prepare new students for the 2023-2024 Academic Year Spring Semester course commence date, on Thursday, 15 February, 2024.