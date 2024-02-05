Help Desk Outsourcing Market Current Scenario and Growth Prospects to 2024-2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global help desk outsourcing market size reached US$ 9.0 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟐, 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐤), 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐇𝐑 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 (𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐓 (𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲), 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global help desk outsourcing market size reached US$ 9.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.29% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Companies are constantly seeking ways to lower expenses and improve their overall profitability. Outsourcing help desk services allow businesses to achieve this by eliminating the need for an in-house support team, which entails savings on salaries, training, and infrastructure. Moreover, outsourcing firms often operate in countries with lower labor costs, which further decreases expenses. This cost efficiency not only improves profitability but also enables firms to allocate resources to core business activities, fostering innovation and competitiveness. The scalability of outsourcing services also allows businesses to adjust the level of support according to demand, ensuring they only pay for what they need, thereby optimizing expenditure.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Outsourcing firms are specializing in support services and investing in training their staff to handle a wide range of issues across various technologies. Businesses can benefit from a high level of expertise without the cost and time required for training an in-house team. Furthermore, these firms stay updated with the latest technological advancements and often possess sophisticated help desk software and tools that many businesses would find prohibitively expensive to implement on their own. This access to specialized knowledge and technology not only enhances the quality of support provided to end-users but also improves resolution times, contributing to higher user satisfaction and loyalty.

𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Companies are focusing on leveraging their strengths and differentiate themselves from their competitors. Outsourcing non-core activities like help desk services allows businesses to concentrate their resources on areas that offer the greatest potential for value creation and competitive advantage. This strategic focus is leading to innovation, improved products and services, and more effective market positioning. By entrusting operational tasks to external experts, companies not only enhancing their operational efficiency but also fostering a more agile and responsive business model, which is essential for adapting to changing market dynamics and user needs.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Accenture Plc

Business Support Solution SA

Call Center Inter Galactica Sp. z o.o.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Qcom Outsourcing Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Tata Group)

Wipro Limited

𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Outsourced Level 1 and Level 2

Outsourced Technical Helpdesk

Outsourced technical helpdesk exhibits a clear dominance in the market accredited to the increasing complexity of technical products and services.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Legal Services

Facilities Management

HR Services

Finance and Accounting

Others

Based on the service type, the market has been segregated into legal services, facilities management, HR services, finance and accounting, and others.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises represent the largest segment, as they have more resources and a greater volume of user inquiries, making outsourcing a viable option to manage scale and efficiency.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬:

Automotive

Consumer Goods

IT (Information Technology)

Telecommunication

Others

On the basis of the industry verticals, the market has been divided into automotive, consumer goods, IT (information technology), telecommunication, and others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market due to the presence of numerous technology companies, a strong focus on user service, and the availability of sophisticated help desk outsourcing providers.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Individuals are reaching out for customer support through various channels, including email, phone, live chat, and social media, which is driving the need for multi-channel support. Help desk outsourcing providers are expanding their services to cover these multiple channels, offering a seamless and cohesive user experience across all touchpoints. This omnichannel approach ensures that individuals receive timely and consistent support, regardless of how they choose to communicate. Businesses that outsource their help desk services can cater to a broader audience, improve engagement, and build stronger relationships, thereby driving user loyalty and retention.

