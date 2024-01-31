Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Business Opportunity and Future Demand 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global automotive infotainment market size reached US$ 19.6 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨, 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬), 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 (𝐐𝐍𝐗, 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐗, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐈𝐧-𝐃𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭), 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐄𝐌, 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭), 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝, 𝐓𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝), 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡, 𝐖𝐢-𝐅𝐢, 𝟑𝐆, 𝟒𝐆, 𝟓𝐆), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global automotive infotainment market size reached US$ 19.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:

The increasing need for advanced connectivity and entertainment features in vehicles is impelling the market growth. Modern individuals, accustomed to the connectivity and convenience offered by smartphones and other digital devices, are seeking similar experiences in their cars. This demand is resulting in the integration of sophisticated infotainment systems that offer navigation, real-time traffic updates, multimedia streaming, and smartphone integration through various platforms. The rise in expectations for constant connectivity and interactive features is prompting automotive manufacturers to upgrade and innovate their infotainment offerings continually. This trend is further supported by the growing affordability and availability of high-speed internet and data services, allowing more individuals to seek vehicles equipped with advanced infotainment systems.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Rising advancements in technology, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) is bolstering the market growth. AI is enabling more personalized and intuitive user experiences in automotive infotainment systems. Features like voice recognition, intelligent personal assistants, predictive maintenance alerts, and AI-powered recommendations are becoming standard. IoT integration facilitates seamless connectivity between the vehicle, other devices, and the broader environment, leading to enhanced safety, efficiency, and convenience. Additionally, IoT-enabled vehicles can communicate with smart city infrastructures to optimize traffic flow or find parking spots. These technological advancements not only enhance the user experience but also open new avenues for services and business models for automakers and tech companies.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬:

The increasing implementation of stringent regulatory and safety standards worldwide is supporting the market growth. Governments and international bodies are mandating more advanced safety features, which are integrated into infotainment systems. This includes advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that provide critical information about vehicle surroundings, traffic conditions, and potential hazards. Moreover, features like rear-view cameras, lane departure warnings, and collision avoidance systems are becoming standard, often accessed through the infotainment interface. These regulations not only ensure a higher safety standard but also encourage automakers to continually innovate and upgrade their infotainment offerings to comply with new requirements.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics)

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Navigation Unit

Display Audio

Audio

Others

Audio exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the widespread demand for high-quality sound systems in vehicles.

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars represent the largest segment. They are the commonly used form of personal transportation.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦:

QNX

LINUX

Microsoft

Others

LINUX holds the biggest market share, owing to its open-source nature, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, which appeals to automotive manufacturers.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

In-Dash Infotainment

Rear Seat Infotainment

In-dash infotainment accounts for the majority of the market share as it seamlessly integrates entertainment and information systems into the dashboard of the vehicle.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

OEM

Aftermarket

OEM exhibits a clear dominance in the market, accredited to the established relationships with automakers and provide integrated infotainment solutions.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

Tethered holds the biggest market share, driven by the convenience of connecting smartphones or other devices to the infotainment system.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

3G

4G

5G

Bluetooth represents the leading segment due to its universal compatibility and ease of wireless device integration.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, attributed to its growing population and increasing demand for advanced infotainment systems in vehicles.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing use of data analytics and machine learning (ML) in infotainment systems is positively influencing the market. These technologies enable systems to learn from user behavior and preferences, offering personalized content and recommendations. Additionally, ML algorithms can suggest routes, music, or even nearby points of interest based on past selections. The integration of these advanced data analytics capabilities not only enhances the user experience by making it more customized but also opens up new possibilities for targeted advertising and services within the vehicle, creating potential new revenue streams for automakers and tech companies alike.

