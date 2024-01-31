Defoamers Market is Booming and Predicted to Hit US$ 7.8 Billion by 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global defoamers market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐀𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐀𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐬/𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭), 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐎𝐢𝐥-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global defoamers market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫:

The rising demand for defoamers due to the thriving healthcare sector is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, defoamers control foam effectively and ensure consistent product quality and production efficiency in drug formulation, fermentation, and cell culture applications. Moreover, the growing adoption of defoamers on account of the rising demand for precision in bioprocessing is offering a positive market outlook. Furthermore, defoamers can prevent foam-related issues, such as contamination and reduced yields, making it essential in biotechnology industries.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Key players are developing eco-friendly defoamers to comply with stringent environmental regulations, which is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing focus on maintaining sustainability and reducing environmental footprint is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising adoption of greener products in various industries is supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, people are increasingly preferring products with minimal environmental impact. In addition, companies are adopting sustainable defoamers to showcase their commitment to corporate responsibility initiatives.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲:

Defoamers play a crucial role in the agricultural sector by controlling foam in various applications. In pesticide formulation, they prevent excess foaming during mixing and spraying, ensuring uniform and efficient pesticide distribution. Additionally, in irrigation systems, defoamers help reduce foam formation in water, preventing clogs and ensuring consistent water flow. Apart from this, in fertilizer production, they aid in the manufacturing process, enhancing product quality. Furthermore, the rising focus on enhanced agricultural productivity is strengthening the growth of the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Ashland

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow Inc.

Elementis plc

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Basildon Chemical Company Limited (Momentive Performance Materials Inc.),

Kemira Oyj

Wacker Chemie AG.

𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Aqueous Systems

Non-Aqueous/Solvent

On the basis of the medium of dispersion, the market has been bifurcated into aqueous systems and non-aqueous/solvent.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

Water-based

Oil-based

Silicone-based

Others

Silicone-based accounted for the largest market share as it exhibits stability in various chemical and environmental conditions.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Pulp and Paper

Paints and Coatings

Agrochemicals

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Others

Pulp and paper hold the biggest market share due to the rising focus on maintaining stable and efficient papermaking processes.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the defoamers market on account of the thriving chemical sector.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The water treatment industry relies on defoamers to control foam in various processes, such as wastewater treatment, desalination, and municipal water treatment. Apart from this, the growing demand for defoamers due to rising concerns about water quality and scarcity is offering a positive market outlook. The food and beverage (F&B) industry requires defoamers to prevent excessive foaming in processes like fermentation, cooking, and bottling. In line with this, defoamers assist in ensuring the safety of frying processes, which is propelling the market growth.

