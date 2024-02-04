RUSSIA, February 4 - Denis Manturov visits Russian display at the World Defence Show in Riyadh 4 February 2024 Denis Manturov visits Russian display at the World Defence Show in Riyadh 4 February 2024 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Denis Manturov visits Russian display at the World Defence Show in Riyadh

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the venue of the World Defence Show.

The exhibition showcases products from Russia’s leading defence holding companies: Rostec, High Precision Systems, Technodinamika, Almaz-Antey Concern, Novosibirsk Cartridge Plant, Remdiesel and Special Technology Centre. Kalashnikov Concern, Argus-NV, MOK, Alekseyev Central Hydrofoil Design Bureau, and the Novosibirsk Instrument-Making Plant presented their products at Rosoboronexport’s joint exposition.

It is worth noting that the World Defence Show is a relatively new exhibition that has been held every other year since 2022.

"This exhibition has become one of the main international events for arms manufacturers. Our products traditionally generate a lot of interest. This is primarily due to the outstanding quality and reliability of domestic equipment, as well as the expertise of our manufacturers, who can fulfill practically almost any customer’s wishes, adapting the product to its requirements and meeting contractual deadlines. Additionally, most of the presented samples have real experience of use in combat," Denis Manturov noted.

The scale of the Russian exposition at the World Defence Show 2024 has increased by one and a half times compared to the first exhibition in 2022: its area exceeds 1,000 square metres. The number of Russian organisations has almost doubled as well. This year, Russian stands are showcasing the entire range of weapons, materiel and equipment in models, mock-ups and videos, while small arms and some equipment are displayed as actual samples. The exhibits include the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, anti-aircraft guided short-range interceptor missiles of the Pantsyr-S1M SAM system, light multipurpose guided missiles, the Dzhigit support launcher with a targeting system and night vision device, the Kub-E guided munitions system, the Titan protected special-purpose vehicles, as well as various samples of electromagnetic warfare and counter-UAV equipment, such as the Serp-VS6 system of electronic suppression against small UAVs, the Radiomonitoring station for radio monitoring of UAV communication channels, and various small arms, from modern modifications of the legendary Kalashnikov assault rifles to the latest pistols.

During his working trip to Saudi Arabia, Denis Manturov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings.