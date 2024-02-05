In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Poised to Achieve $11.65 Billion Valuation by 2030, Reveals AMR

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market generated $4.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.36% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Advancements in connectivity technologies, supportive policies to use personal electronic devices onboard, and rise in number of airline passengers drive the growth of the global IFEC market. However, high cost associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for advanced in-flight connectivity & content streaming services presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market based on type, aircraft, connectivity, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the IFE hardware segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the IFE Content segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲, the satellite connectivity segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the air to ground connectivity segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :-

Anuvu,

EcoStar Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc,

Intelsat,

Kymeta Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation,

SITA (OnAir),

Thales Group,

Thinkom Solution,

Viasat Inc.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

✅The COVID-19 impact on the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

✅The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and banimport–export of raw material items for most of 2020& few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing in-flight entertainment (IFE) screens and other components.

✅Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced IFE manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

✅Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advancedIFE components globally.

