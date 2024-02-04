Submit Release
Alabama’s Best Fine Arts Festival Turns 50: The Orange Beach Festival of Art Prepares for a Celebration

Best of show winner

Orange Beach Festival of Arts

Orange Beach Arts Center

Family fun in orange beach

Festival of Arts

Orange Beach Festival of Art celebrates 50 years of visual, musical, and culinary arts in March. Touted as Best Art Show and nationally ranked by fine artists.

Absolutely the best fine arts show in Alabama. Family fun, great food, and dozens of the best artists in the country at one of the most beautiful facilities in America.”
— Savannah McKnight Artist
Over 100 artists in jewelry, photography, pottery, textiles, leathercraft, metalwork, painting, and more will be exhibited during the Golden Anniversary celebration.

The event also offers a kid's art alley, a culinary arts court featuring local fare, and live music on March 9 and 10, 2024. The event will continue its tradition of free admission to the public with local fare that will showcase onstage, live performances by fire dancers, a New Orleans style jazz band, guitar music by world-renowned Roman Street, Mariachis, and more. All of the shows can be enjoyed at no cost during the festival's two days.

Fine artists from across America are jury-selected yearly and the show is one of the most competitive and sought-after in the country. One such recent festival Best of Show winner, Mr. Larry Allen, had his intricate clay vessels selected to be shown in Disney's "Wakanda Forever" movie. Other artists have won awards both nationally and internationally in a variety of mediums.

Show Director Desiree Hodge notes, "With our focus on presenting truly gifted and professional fine artists, this show has garnered a reputation among designers and decorators, but patrons of all types can find both fun and affordable original art."

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach in addition to its fine arts gallery offers classes in glass blowing, pottery, photography, and more. It sponsors a yearly acoustic concert series, summer arts camps for children, and partners with the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival to feature award-winning musicians from across America.

The beautiful architecture and stunning scenery located on scenic Wolf Bay is a premier wedding venue hosting 40-50 weddings a year earning it numerous awards. The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach has received for the past four years the "Best of Baldwin" awards for Best Art Gallery and Best Event Venue and numerous "Best of 'Bama" awards for Best Art Gallery and Best Art Festival.

Visit the festival page here: https://www.orangebeachal.gov/338/About

Desiree Hodge
Coastal Arts Center
+1 251-981-2787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Orange Beach Coastal Arts Center

