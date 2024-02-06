Award-winning Provider of Caregiving and Senior Support Services Rebrands as Family First

Family First Raises $11 Million in Series A Funding Round

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villageplan, a recognized leader in caregiving and senior support services, announced today it will be rebranding as Family First. The change marks a significant milestone and an even deeper alignment with its parent organization, Family First. As Family First, the company will continue to enhance the healthcare and aging journey through education, advocacy, and exceptional delivery of comprehensive care.

“The rebranding represents a new era of enhanced capabilities as we introduce unique, powerful caregiving support solutions for individuals and organizations in the Pacific Northwest and across America,” said Jennipher Ama, RN, CMC, President of Family First. “In the coming months, Family First will launch new technology and other solutions that will deliver impactful solutions to families when they need them most.”

As Family First, the organization will continue providing the award-winning services clients know and trust. The Washington-based team will remain dedicated to providing its core programs, offering comprehensive and empathetic eldercare solutions. This includes care management, home care, and licensed counseling for individuals and families, as well as government agencies, hospital systems, religious organizations, and others.

“Family First is focused on solving the many challenges families face when caring for a loved one,” said Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First. “At a time when the need for caregiving solutions is greater than ever, rebranding VillagePlan as Family First and launching even more impactful offerings reflects our commitment to changing the world, one family at a time.”

About Family First in Washington:

Family First has been working with families and organizations responsible for senior care in the Pacific Northwest since 1988. As the leading provider of care management, home care and licensed counseling, Family First has locations in Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane. To learn more about our direct-to-consumer services, please visit familyfirstathome.com.

About Family First:

Family First is an unstoppable force for families. We champion caregiving heroes by providing personalized, holistic solutions for employers and insurers that uncover and solve every caregiving challenge. Our high-touch, high-tech solution combines 30 years of experience, a multi-disciplinary team of licensed Care Experts, and leading technology and data analytics. Family First ensures that families have the caregiving solutions they need so their loved ones are on the right path. Learn more at family-first.com.