Berlin Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3000670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024 @ 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elmore Rd, Worcester

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christopher Morse

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 19 Maxham Dr, Worcester, VT 05682

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers at the Berlin Barracks were advised of a report of an assault on Elmore Rd in Worcester. Further investigation revealed that Christopher Morse had caused bodily injury to a former partner. Morse was taken into custody for Domestic Assault, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing, and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/05/2024

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.