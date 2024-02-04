Berlin Barracks - Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3000670
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024 @ 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Elmore Rd, Worcester
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christopher Morse
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 19 Maxham Dr, Worcester, VT 05682
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers at the Berlin Barracks were advised of a report of an assault on Elmore Rd in Worcester. Further investigation revealed that Christopher Morse had caused bodily injury to a former partner. Morse was taken into custody for Domestic Assault, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing, and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/05/2024
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.