UCC Networks Announces Zoom + DIA Bundles

Staying connected seamlessly is more crucial than ever. UCC Networks understands the evolving needs of organizations and is at the forefront of innovation. Introducing Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) coupled with Zoom Phone, UCC Networks is redefining the way businesses communicate, collaborate, and thrive.

Unlock the Power of Dedicated Internet Access:

Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) is a game-changer in the realm of networking. Traditionally, organizations routed their internet traffic through a central data center, leading to potential bottlenecks and latency issues. DIA, on the other hand, provides organizations with direct access to the internet, eliminating the need for detours through a central hub.

Zoom Phone Bundles: Elevate Communication to the Next Level:

In a world where remote and hybrid work models are becoming increasingly prevalent, a robust communication platform is indispensable. UCC Networks, in collaboration with Zoom, presents Zoom Phone Bundles, a comprehensive solution for modern communication needs.

Zoom’s cutting-edge telephony services with UCC Networks' DIA, creates a powerful and reliable communication ecosystem. From voice calls and video conferencing, to messaging and collaboration tools, Zoom Phone Bundles offer a unified platform for all communication needs.

Key Features of Zoom Phone + DIA Bundles:

Standard Bundle: $450 + $12.50 per User

• 100 Mbps DIA Circuit

• Zoom Phone

• 24/7 Customer Support

Premium Bundle: $650 + $19.99 per User

• 500 Mbps DIA Circuit

• Zoom One Business Plus

• Free Onboarding Services

• 24/7 Customer Support

Enterprise Bundle: $800 + $15 per User + Voice

• 1 Gbps DIA Circuit

• Zoom One Enterprise Plus w/BYOC

• Free Onboarding Services

• Free Training and Adoption Services

• Dedicated Technical Account Manager

Optional Add-Ons:

• Zoom Contact Center: $69 per Agent

• Zoom Phone Common Area: $3.75 per Common Area

• POTS Replacement: $45 per Line

• Physical Phone: Multiple Options Available

• SD-WAN: Multiple Options Available

• Managed Firewall: Multiple Options Available

• SASE: Multiple Options Available

• Professional Services: Multiple Options Available

In a world where communication is the lifeline of businesses, UCC Networks is taking a giant leap forward with the introduction of Dedicated Internet Access and Zoom Phone Bundles. By combining reliable connectivity and cutting-edge communication tools, organizations revolutionize the way they operate, collaborate, and succeed in today's dynamic business landscape. Embrace the future of communication with UCC Networks and experience the power of seamless connectivity and collaboration.

To learn more about Zoom + DIA Bundles, contact us at (714) 769-9456 or email info@uccnetworks.com

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing.