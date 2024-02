Senate Floor Calendar: Monday, February 5, 2024

Senate Convenes at 11:00 AM

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION

SENATE CALENDAR

Monday, February 5, 2024

6th LEGISLATIVE DAY

ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

NEW MEXICO PLEDGE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) * SENATE BILL 152/ec CYFD INVESTIGATIONS & BACKGROUND CHECKS (HEMPHILL)

(2) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 70

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARIES (CERVANTES)

(3) SENATE BILL 159/a HIGHER EDUCATION TRUST FUND/SEC AMENDED

(CAMPOS)

(4) SENATE BILL 14 HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY (STEFANICS/STEWART)

(5) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 6

CANNABIS REGULATION CHANGES (DUHIGG/ ROMERO, A.)

(6) SENATE BILL 127/a PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGIST ACT CHANGES/

SHPAC AMENDED (SOULES)

(7) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 88 ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S

LICENSE CREDENTIALS (GONZALES/ GARCIA, H.)

(8) SENATE BILL 145/a PUBLIC BODIES & FEDERAL IMMIGRATION

VIOLATION/ SHPAC AMENDED (SEDILLO LOPEZ/ ORTIZ Y PINO)

(9) SENATE BILL 69/a 14-DAY FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD/

SHPAC AMENDED (CERVANTES/ ROMERO, A.)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

