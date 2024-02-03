I 89 South Bound mm 54.6 in Berlin
I 89 southbound mile marker 54.6 in Berlin will be down to one lane and experiencing delays due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
