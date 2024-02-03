Tết favourites on display at HCM City fair

VIETNAM, February 3 -

HCM CITY — The “Tết Xanh – Quà Việt 2024” fair opened in HCM City on February 3 for consumers shopping for the Lunar New Year (Tết).

Organised by the Business Studies and Assistance Centre, the Business Association of Vietnamese High quality Products, the 10th edition of the event has attracted more than 50 businesses from over 30 provinces and cities that are offering nearly 1,000 products such as frozen food, consumer goods, tea, coffee, honey, spices, vegetables, fruits, nuts, cosmetics, and beverages.

A majority of them are unique items made from local resources, OCOP products, those with geographical indication, typical rural items, and Vietnamese high-quality goods, all suitable for gifting during Tết.

They include products made in traditional craft villages such as apricot and green tea vinegar from Bách Cốc Cổ Village in Nam Đinh Province, refined sea salt stew from Tuyết Diêm craft village in Phú Yên Province, Đất Tổ square glutinous rice cake from Phú Thọ Province, grape wine from Ninh Thuận Province, and three to five-star OCOP products like honeysuckle tea, herbal tea, Sokfarm coconut nectar, nipa palm products, and Đắc Lắk coffee.

Start-ups from across the country are showcasing “green – clean – innovative” products like honey, botanical shampoo, vegetarian foods, and dried shrimp.

Also on sale are products considered indispensable one during Tết such as pork paste, sausage, fried fermented pork rolls, fermented pork rolls, square glutinous rice cakes, cylindrical sticky rice cakes, and pickled vegetables and spices from producers of Vietnamese high-quality goods and other businesses.

There will be events to enable visitors to experience ethnic cultures and activities for children such as painting clay animals and making handmade products such as tò he (folk figurines from glutinous rice).

Renowned chefs will demonstrate how to cook traditional Tết dishes from all regions.

Vũ Kim Anh, deputy director of the Business Studies and Assistance Centre and head of the fair organising committee, said the centre is also organising the Vietnam One Stop programme in Phú Quốc from February 1 to showcase unique products made in craft villages and agricultural products made using modern technology.

“In the northern region, we are co-ordinating with Uniqlo to organise two similar fairs at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City and Vincom Center Bà Triệu in Hà Nội, offering people the opportunity to shop for regional specialty products for Tết.”

“Tết Xanh – Quà Việt 2024,” being held at 135A Pasteur in District 3, will go on until February 6. —VNS