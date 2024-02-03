Submit Release
News Search

There were 351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,671 in the last 365 days.

AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness Consultant Empowers AI Professionals

Dr. Mark D. Lerner

Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D.

AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness (AIEW) refers to the broad interface of the cognitive abilities of AI and the complexity of human emotions.

Emotional wellness stems from a deep awareness and acceptance of our feelings—and the ability to effectively navigate challenges and change.”
— Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is advancing faster than our ability to adapt. Digital communication, such as text messaging, email, mobile apps, social media, and video conferencing, is replacing genuine face-to-face interaction.

Unfortunately, correlated with this proliferation of technology is an alarming increase in mental health problems. Anxiety has become the most common mental illness in the United States, and depression is now the leading cause of illness and disability worldwide (World Health Organization).
 
The National Center for Emotional Wellness defines emotional wellness as an awareness, understanding, and acceptance of our feelings and the ability to navigate challenges and change. The Center is committed to promoting emotional well-being for individuals and diverse organizations in our era of technological advancement and AI integration.
 
Today, Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D., Chairman of the National Center, is consulting with AI leaders and the AI workforce, supporting AI development by integrating innovative AI technology and the complexity of human emotion. Dr. Lerner also provides confidential support for AI leaders and the workforce as they manage their emotional well-being while navigating the unique personal and professional challenges of their rapidly evolving roles.
 
To learn more about The National Center for Emotional Wellness as well as AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness, please visit the Center.

Dr. Mark D. Lerner
THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR EMOTIONAL WELLNESS, INC.
+1 631-673-3513
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness Consultant Empowers AI Professionals

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more