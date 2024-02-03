Royalton Barracks // VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2024 at 0021 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Rochester, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jill Askin

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/03/2024 at approximately 0021 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were notified Jill Askin was in violation of conditions of release. Askin was placed under arrest for violation of conditions of release and processed at the VSP Royalton Barracks. Askin was subsequently transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility and cited to appear in the Windsor County Superior Court on 02/05/2024 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/05/2024 / 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y