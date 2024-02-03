Royalton Barracks // VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000491
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/03/2024 at 0021 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Rochester, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jill Askin
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/03/2024 at approximately 0021 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were notified Jill Askin was in violation of conditions of release. Askin was placed under arrest for violation of conditions of release and processed at the VSP Royalton Barracks. Askin was subsequently transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility and cited to appear in the Windsor County Superior Court on 02/05/2024 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/05/2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Y