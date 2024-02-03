Submit Release
News Search

There were 376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,721 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2000491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2024 at 0021 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Rochester, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jill Askin                                              

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/03/2024 at approximately 0021 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were notified Jill Askin was in violation of conditions of release. Askin was placed under arrest for violation of conditions of release and processed at the VSP Royalton Barracks. Askin was subsequently transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility and cited to appear in the Windsor County Superior Court on 02/05/2024 at 1230.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/05/2024   /    1230 hours     

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more