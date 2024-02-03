SECNAV Del Toro Visits Dahlgren, Va, Meets Leaders to Continue Fielding the World’s Most Dominant Maritime Force

While at Dahlgren, Secretary Del Toro visited Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), the largest of the NAVSEA warfare centers with a combined workforce of more than 8,000, and Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) and its learning site, SCSTC AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC).

SCSTC is a training organization of more than 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations, and it provides the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. SCSTC ATRC provides both Sailors and Officers the knowledge, ability, and skill to operate, employ, and assess the readiness of the AEGIS combat system aboard surface warships.

NSWCDD is a hands-on research, development, test and engineering center for the latest in naval weapon systems focusing on several technical capabilities as well as three strategic technical thrust areas: intelligent automation, hypersonic weapon systems, and integrated combat power.

“The Surface Force is a critical element of our national strategy—upholding the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea for the benefit of all countries, and that’s especially relevant in the Red Sea today. That’s why the investment in these facilities and training here is essential to our Sailors responding to aggression and illegal activities with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, the Arabian Gulf, the Caribbean, and across Europe,” said Secretary Del Toro.

Additionally, Secretary Del Toro visited Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC) Surface Warfare Technical Division (SWTD), which provides operational support to deployed units through a reachback cell designed to increase the tactical proficiency and lethality of the Surface Force across all domains.

Secretary Del Toro also toured unaccompanied housing with Capt. David Wislon, Commanding Officer, NSA South Potomac, as part of an ongoing effort to critically assess and enrich quality of life concerns for Sailors, Marines, Civilians, and their families. Secretary Del Toro noted that while some investments have been made, more needs to be directed toward housing and accommodations.

Prior to departing, Secretary Del Toro hosted two Small Business Roundtables, hosted by MSWCDD, in coordination with the Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs (DON OSBP), at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus. The purpose of the roundtables was to build relationships between the Department of the Navy and small businesses in the area and to help them identify ways they can support the Navy-Marine Corps team.

"From my vantage point, a healthy, diverse industrial base made up of companies of all sizes—founded by American entrepreneurs from all walks of life—is absolutely crucial to the success of our Navy and our Marine Corps,” said Secretary Del Toro.

DON OSBP provides the highest quality of resources and information to small businesses to support their efforts and opportunities.