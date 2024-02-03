Australia – Angel A’s “Holy Parrot” receives the BREW Book Excellence Award 2024 Multicultural Book of the Year

Holy Parrot Book Cover 14 literary awards with Chrysalis BREW awards and Angel A BREW Project seal of excellence Angel's Leap

MCCRAE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia In celebration of literary excellence, The Chrysalis BREW Project announces the winners of the BREW Book Excellence Award 2024 and BREW Readers’ Choice Award 2024. The prestigious awards, held annually, aim to spotlight remarkable works that captivate readers and contribute to the world of literature.

Angel A’s multi-award-winning “Holy Parrot” has been recognized as the BREW Book Excellence Award 2024 Multicultural Book of the Year. The novel weaves a captivating tale set against the backdrop of Colombia’s Caribbean coast. Through the eyes of Australian protagonist Leonard Lumière, readers are taken on a journey into magical realism, exploring themes of culture, history, religion, science, and nature.

People who love reading about culture, history, religion, science, and nature will love this captivating novel. It has also received the following awards and accolades:

2023 The Brew Seal of Excellence

2023 Literary Titan 5-star book award

2023 Readers' Favorite 5-star book award

2023 Indie BRAG Medallion

2023 Firebird Book Award Winner (three categories)

2023 Nautilus Silver Book Award Winner

2023 International Impact Book Awards Winner

2023 Hawthorn Prize Finalist

2023 Maxy Awards Finalist

2023 London Book Festival Runner-Up

2023 New York Book Festival Runner-Up

2023 Paris Book Festival Runner-Up

2023 Awesome Indies 5-star book award

2023 Awesome Indies Seal of Excellence

2023 Florida Authors And Publishers Association bronze award

2023 COVR Visionary Fiction Award Winner

2023 San Francisco Book Awards Honorable Mention

2023 Living Now Silver Evergreen Book Medal For Fiction

2023 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

2023 Readers' Choice Book Awards Finalist

2024 The Brew Book Excellence Award

"This book gets an easy 5 out of 5 stars from me." ~Literary Titan

"Angel A’s HOLY PARROT is a well-written, compelling novel with an engaging story line and characters with depth, interesting motivations, and lots of personality."

~Florence Osmund for IndieReader

"Holy Parrot ideally will assume an active role in any book club or reader group interested in the intersection between science and faith, the resulting drive for a better life, and the miracles that can power such convictions." ~D. Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

“Author Angel A knows how to keep readers in the palm of his hand, delivering a superb range of dramatic highs and lows that come from some really surprising and eye-opening clashes of opinion and belief.”

~K.C. Finn for Readers’ Favorite

“It's not often I'm surprised by a novel. But, in the case of Holy Parrot, I thought, “Yes, that's a remarkably original plot.”

~The Wishing Shelf

“Holy Parrot is an unpredictable read that celebrates the human spirit over conventional skepticism. We recommend it for readers wanting something distinctively crafted by a gifted author.”

~AuthorsReading

“Angel A compellingly examines the myriad and sometimes opposing ways in which humans deal with the challenges of life and faith.”

~Publishers Weekly Booklife

“Overall, Holy Parrot is a flawless book with a lot to offer.”

Kajori Sheryl Paul at The Chrysalis BREW Project

Angel A's Holy Parrot has set the standard for excellence and innovation in writing. This award is a testament to the talent, creativity, and vision of its author.

“It is such an honor to receive the Chrysalis BREW Award for Holy Parrot. The book’s awards and positive reviews are encouraging and valued. With all the world is going through, I truly believe there is a pathway to peace for humanity in the pages of Holy Parrot. Encouraged by the overwhelming support for this story, we are developing the feature film. We are currently seeking investment for this in order to lift Holy Parrot, with its message of personal empowerment, unity and hope, to its highest potential.”

More about the Chrysalis BREW award can be found here: https://thechrysalisbrewproject.com/2023/03/20/a-book-review-by-kajori-holy-parrot-by-angel-a/

ABOUT ANGEL A

Angel A is an Australian writer and filmmaker who shares insights and experiences of varied cultures through narratives that are compelling, inspiring and insightful. Mary Poser was Angel's highly awarded steamy, inspirational and revealing first novel. The second novel, Holy Parrot, is a captivating mystery that seamlessly weaves together elements of culture, religion, science, and human emotion. Angel's passion for story reveals a richly diverse world of conflict, love and hope.

Website: www.angelsleap.com