Adam Mackey, writing as Angel A, receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD!

From the prison of your own mind, it's difficult to admit who it is that's guarding the gate.” — Angel A from Holy Parrot

MCCRAE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, a prestigious book award program for independent publishers recognized Holy Parrot by Angel A as a Distinguished Favorite in the category of Literary Fiction.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Awards are based on overall excellence.

Holy Parrot by Angel A: The story is captivating mystery that seamlessly weaves elements of culture, religion, science, and human emotion. Set in the idyllic Caribbean coast, the novel resonates with truths that may be lies and secrets potentially never revealed. Australian scientist, Leo, must either protect Maria and her astonishing claim or reveal the truth in his head-spinning tale of divine intervention.

Genres: Literary Fiction/Mystery/Magical Realism

"In smooth and polished prose, Angel A compellingly examines the myriad and sometimes opposing ways in which humans deal with the challenges of life and faith."

Publishers Weekly Booklife

This is the second Independent Press Award for the author. Angel A's first Novel, Mary Poser: Butterflies and white lies as Bollywood comes to Nashville, won the 2019 Independent Press Award for best novel in New Adult Fiction.

From the author, Angel A:

"It is such an honor to receive the Independent Press Award for Holy Parrot. The book's awards and positive reviews are encouraging and valued. With all the world is going through, I truly believe there is a lesson for humanity in the pages of Holy Parrot. Heartened by the overwhelming support for this story, I will continue to develop the feature film."

Why do you use the pen name 'Angel A'?

"The first film I made was filmed in Corsica, France. It was called 'Le Saut De L'Ange', which means 'Angel's Leap'. The main character had an angel, referred to as Angel Alex. I wrote my first novel, Mary Poser, as a film script. When I decided to develop the the novel, I decided that the story needed to be told from Mary's perspective. As Mary is a 23-year-old girl from Nashville, which I am not, I felt self conscious about using my name as the author. So I kept the angel theme and created the pen name 'Angel A'.

Why did you decide to become a novelist?

"I resisted the title of 'author' or 'writer' for many years despite writing all of the projects I work on. I think the resistance was a mix of lack of self confidence and a desire not to be locked into the title as I enjoy directing as much as writing. I believe my interest is in story telling more than writing as a craft. For me, it is a resource for when I have something to say."

What are you hoping to say?

"The stories I write reveal a character who is driven or inspired to change their behaviour to discover their true potential.

Mary Poser is a chrysalis story, where Mary must find her wings and discover her authentic self. Her extreme anxiety complicates her decision making and an unexpected romance with an Indian Bollywood Director creates havoc in her family and personal life. A near death experience awakens her to new perspectives that she cannot ignore."

Holy Parrot is a challenge for Leo to overcome the limitations of his academic education to discover a greater potential within himself and humanity. His job was to 'discover something special' in the remote village of Buritaca Colombia. He never expected to meet Maria, pregnant at 16, claiming to be the mother of the new Christ. His path of discovery takes extraordinary turns as he learns about aspects of faith and humanity he had never considered.

My wish is for the reader to discover something special within themself that may have remained hidden or even misdirected. Stories often help us learn about ourselves by exploring new perspectives."

