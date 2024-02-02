MPD Searching for a Vehicle in Two Thefts and an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth and Sixth Districts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in two thefts and an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, February 2, 2024.

At approximately 10:08 a.m., the suspects approached the occupants of a delivery truck in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a box cutter while the other suspect made a motion towards his waistband as if he had a weapon. The suspects took liquor bottles from the delivery truck then fled the scene in a vehicle. Armed Robbery CCN: 24016704

At approximately 12:09 p.m., the suspects approached a delivery truck in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspects entered the truck and took liquor bottles from the delivery truck, then fled the scene in a vehicle. Theft CCN: 24016762

At approximately 12:16 p.m., the suspects approached a delivery truck in the 7800 block of Alaska Avenue, Northwest. The suspects entered the truck and took liquor bottles from the delivery truck, then fled the scene in a vehicle. Theft CCN 24016795

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a gray Volvo, was captured by surveillance cameras, and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.