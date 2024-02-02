Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,875 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for a Vehicle in Two Thefts and an Armed Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth and Sixth Districts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in two thefts and an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, February 2, 2024.

 

  • At approximately 10:08 a.m., the suspects approached the occupants of a delivery truck in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast.  One of the suspects brandished a box cutter while the other suspect made a motion towards his waistband as if he had a weapon.  The suspects took liquor bottles from the delivery truck then fled the scene in a vehicle.  Armed Robbery CCN: 24016704

 

  • At approximately 12:09 p.m., the suspects approached a delivery truck in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.  The suspects entered the truck and took liquor bottles from the delivery truck, then fled the scene in a vehicle.  Theft CCN: 24016762

 

  • At approximately 12:16 p.m., the suspects approached a delivery truck in the 7800 block of Alaska Avenue, Northwest.  The suspects entered the truck and took liquor bottles from the delivery truck, then fled the scene in a vehicle. Theft CCN 24016795

 

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a gray Volvo, was captured by surveillance cameras, and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

MPD Searching for a Vehicle in Two Thefts and an Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more