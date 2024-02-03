Office of the Governor – News Release – Mālama ʻOhana Seeks Transformational Change

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MĀLAMA ‘OHANA SEEKS TRANSFORMATIONAL CHANGE

Working group engages families with lived experience and expertise in child welfare system, invites public to participate

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 2, 2024

HONOLULU – The Office of Wellness and Resilience announces the founding of the Mālama ʻOhana Working Group (Act 86). By collaborating with the community and state, Mālama ʻOhana seeks to redesign and recommend transformative changes to Hawaiʻi’s existing child welfare system – by working alongside families who have lived experience in the system.

The working group conducted its first public meeting on Sept. 18, 2023, and will have virtual meetings every month through November 2024. It is also planning to host a number of in-person meetings and community listening sessions this year.

“The work of Mālama ‘Ohana is a mark of Hawai‘i’s commitment to uplift the voices of ‘ohana and keiki affected by the child welfare system,” said Laurie Tochiki, co-chair of the working group. “By engaging members of our communities who have lived experience in the system, we can work toward real, lasting change to benefit current and future generations of families.”

The concept of the working group originated within the work of the Nā Kama a Hāloa Network, which consists of more than 30 organizations working collaboratively to improve the lives of Native Hawaiian keiki and ʻohana, especially those over-represented in the state’s child welfare system.

Legislation for the working group (Senate Bill 295) was introduced by Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz during the 2023 legislative session. The Mālama ‘Ohana Working Group was created when the bill was signed into law by Governor Josh Green, M.D., on June 14, 2023, and it is convened by the Office of Wellness and Resilience in the Office of the Governor.

“We are excited to see Mālama ‘Ohana come to fruition,” said Tia L. R. Hartsock, director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience. “We hope it can be an example of how community members and state agencies can work alongside one another to improve our state services, as well as overall well-being for our keiki and families.”

Mālama ‘Ohana comprises 17 members, including those who bring important lived experience and expertise as youth, birth parents, and both kinship resource caregivers and licensed resource caregivers in our state child welfare system, as well as representatives from EPIC ʻOhana, Hale Kipa, the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services, Kamehameha Schools, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Liliʻuokalani Trust.

“The Mālama ‘Ohana Working Group is an innovative way to collaboratively problem-solve a complex issue,” said Governor Green. “It’s bringing people together to make our state more trauma-informed and healing-centered, and we’re proud to have this work convened in our office.”

Community members are invited to attend the meetings and participate during public comment periods. The public can participate in the working group’s regular meetings remotely via Zoom. Meeting announcements are posted on the state’s public meetings calendar athttps://calendar.ehawaii.gov.

The working group will submit its formal recommendations to the legislature prior to the 2025 legislative session. For more information about Mālama ‘Ohana Working Group meetings, including meeting agendas and past meeting minutes, visit www.malamaohana.net.

Mālama ʻOhana is co-chaired by Venus Rosete-Medeiros, president and CEO of Hale Kipa, and Laurie Tochiki, executive director of EPIC ‘Ohana. The full list of members with their working group seats and organizations, according to Act 86:

Chiemi Davis – Lili‘uokalani Trust (designee) Stacy Ferreira – Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Daisy Hartsfield – Child Welfare Services Branch, Social Services Division (SSD), Hawai‘i Dept. of Human Services Kacie Lambert – former foster youth, EPIC ʻOhana and HI HOPES (Hawai’i Helping Our People Envision Success) Youth Leadership Board April Lum – licensed resource caregiver Melissa Mayo – former foster youth, EPIC ʻOhana and HI HOPES Youth Leadership Board Amanda Mundon – kinship resource caregiver, EPIC ʻOhana Kimberly Nabarro – birth parents, EPIC ʻOhana Kailene Nihipali-Sanchez – kinship resource caregiver, EPIC ʻOhana Elladine Olevao – Child Welfare Services Branch, Hawai‘i Dept. of Human Services Lisa Rapozo – Child Welfare Services Branch, Hawai‘i Dept. of Human Services Venus Rosete-Medeiros, co-chair – Hale Kipa Kayla Samson – birth parents, EPIC ʻOhana Dr. Scott Shimabukuro – Hawai‘i Trauma-Informed Care Task Force and Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD), Hawai‘i Dept. of Health Laurie Tochiki – co-chair; EPIC ʻOhana Paul Tonnessen – Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui Kaʻano‘i Walk – Kamehameha Schools (designee)

About the Office of Wellness and Resilience:

The mission of the Office of Wellness and Resilience is to strengthen our state systems and services, using healing-centered care principles as strategies to make Hawai‘i a trauma-informed state. We break down barriers that impact the physical, social and emotional well-being of Hawai‘i’s people – from keiki to kūpuna. To learn more, visit governor.hawaii.gov.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]

Erica Yamauchi

Director of Communications and Engagement

Office of Wellness and Resilience

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-859-0051

Email: [email protected]