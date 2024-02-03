FEMA Deputy Administrator Delivers Keynote at Private-Public Partners Summit

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks delivered the keynote address this week at FEMA Region 4’s 2024 Southeast Private-Public Partners Summit in Pearl, Mississippi.

Nearly 200 state, local and federal officials joined members of the private sector for the summit held on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, marking the first time the event was held since the start of the pandemic.

The two-day conference, “Businesses as Lifelines,” was designed to strengthen the southeast’s private-public partnerships to better prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters. Participants included emergency managers from more than 30 different companies, 11 non-profits, faith-based and volunteer organizations, trade associations or universities and nine different state agencies representing seven states.

“As partners, I always see you jumping in to lend your time, expertise and resources to communities after disasters,” said Deputy Administrator Hooks. “You’re there with us, no matter the disaster, to help survivors get back on their feet.”

During his speech, Hooks emphasized how private sector and non-profit organizations are the key to ensuring disaster response happens in the best and fastest way possible.

“This underscores the point I want to make and keep on making,” Deputy Administrator Hooks said. “Government cannot do it alone. We need you…We need everyone to pull a chair up to the table so we can better serve our nation.”

After the interactive summit led with a simulated activation of the State Business Emergency Operation Center, summit attendees joined in-depth discussions on supply chain disruptions, best practices, business continuity and resiliency. The summit participants discussed issues faced by emergency managers before, during and after disasters to find solutions and improve coordination to better assist survivors while helping communities recover faster.

Read Deputy Administrator Hooks’ entire prepared remarks on FEMA.gov.

FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks speaks during the FEMA Region 4 Private-Public Sector Summit on Jan. 31.



PEARL, Miss. -- FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks speaks during the FEMA Region 4 Private-Public Sector Summit on Jan. 31. The event included staff and emergency managers from more than 30 companies, universities as well as faith-based and volunteer organizations to discuss disaster response and recovery activities while sharing best practices. (FEMA photo)