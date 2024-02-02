Montgomery County Council Statement on Montgomery County Board of Education's Announcement on Superintendent Position

MARYLAND, February 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 2, 2024

Today the Montgomery County Board of Education and Dr. Monifa McKnight have mutually agreed to separate. The Montgomery County Council made the following statement about the announcement:

“Since 2021 Dr. Monifa McKnight has led Montgomery County Public Schools through critical and difficult times, overseeing one of the nation's largest school systems in the unprecedented aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. The Council respects the decision of the Montgomery County Board of Education and Dr. McKnight to mutually separate and will remain in close contact with Board of Education members as they begin the process to identify a new superintendent. We are confident that the Board of Education will work collaboratively with an interim superintendent to maintain continuity of operations for students and their families throughout the search and appointment process.

"While the Council has no official role in the selection of a superintendent, we encourage the Board of Education to provide regular public updates as it navigates this leadership change. We also thank our outstanding teachers, principals and educational support staff for all they do each day to educate our 160,000 students and for their ongoing commitment to Montgomery County Public Schools.”

# # #