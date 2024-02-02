Submit Release
Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit / Fire in Highgate

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

FIRE AND EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

 

CASE#: 24A2000626

INVESTIGATOR: Assistant State Fire Marshal Jesse Dobiecki

STATION: Div of Fire Safety Williston Regional Office, VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-839-0857

 

DATE/TIME: 2/2/24 0423

LOCATION: 238 St. Armand Rd., Highgate

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

PROPERTY OWNERS: Harley and Elizabeth Demag

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a fire that occurred on the above date and time, the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (a team consisting of Vermont State Police troopers and Division of Fire Safety assistant state fire marshals) was requested to assist the Highgate Fire Department in determining the origin and cause of a fire that occurred at a single family home overnight on St. Armand Road in Highgate.

 

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, originating in the area around a woodstove in the attached garage. The family had working photoelectric smoke alarms that awakened them to the fire. After hearing the alarms sounding, all the occupants were able to safely evacuate the building. The Highgate Fire Department was called immediately and was able to extinguish the fire, keeping it contained mostly to the attached garage area. There were no injuries reported. Three cats were evacuated safely with assistance from the fire department.

 

The Vermont Department of Public Safety would like to remind everyone that working smoke and CO alarms save lives. See the Vermont Division of Fire Safety’s website, https://firesafety.vermont.gov, for more information about smoke and CO alarms, as well as fire safety information about wood stoves and heating appliances.

 

