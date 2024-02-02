State Legislative Commission Approves Two Attorney General Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Two more South Dakota Attorney General legislative bills were approved Friday by different state legislative committees.

*** House Bill 1028, which would classify Xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance, was approved by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. The bill is sponsored by the Attorney General’s Office and the state Department of Health. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24718

*** Senate Bill 79, which would revise various levels of child pornography crimes, was passed by the House Judiciary Committee. The legislation, which is a combination of other bills on the same issue, was introduced by Sen. David Wheeler of Huron and Rep. Fred Deutsch of Florence, with the involvement of the Attorney General’s Office. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24991

“These bills will make South Dakota safer, and are the result of collaboration with different agencies and legislators,” said Attorney General Jackley, who spoke in support of the bills.

Both bills now go to the full House. Since the bills already have been approved by the State Senate, if approved by the House, the bills would go to the Governor for final signature.

-30-