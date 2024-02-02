Submit Release
Enhancing School Safety Using Behavioral Threat Assessment

Hosted by: U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center

In this virtual training event, NTAC researchers discuss essential findings from our research on mass attacks perpetrated in public and semi-public spaces, including businesses, restaurants, bars, retail outlets, houses of worship, schools, open spaces, and more. This training will guide how communities may develop or improve existing violence prevention programs utilizing a behavioral threat assessment model.

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) is pleased to offer virtual training presentations on targeted violence prevention. Please select one or more events from the list below and fill in the information below to register. A link to attend the event will be e-mailed before the event date.

Enhancing School Safety Using Behavioral Threat Assessment (intended for school administrators, educators, and other school safety stakeholders)

United States Secret Service – Virtual Training Calendar & Registration Form

Friday March 8, 2024 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST
Wednesday May 8, 2024 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST
Thursday July 11, 2024 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

