Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jason Cirolia to the Board of Physical Therapy Practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jason Cirolia to the Board of Physical Therapy Practice.

 

Jason Cirolia, DPT

Cirolia, of Ormond Beach, is the Manager of Clinical Quality and Compliance for Advent Heath Central Florida. He is a veteran of the United States Army and currently serves in the United States Army Reserve. Cirolia earned his associate degree from Daytona State College, his bachelor’s degree in health science and rehabilitation services from the University of Florida, his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, and his doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Central Florida.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

