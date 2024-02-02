Pierre Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For 2023 Standoff With Law Enforcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Pierre man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, with six years suspended, stemming from a 2023 standoff involving law enforcement at a residence in northern Hughes County.

Henry Jacobson, 53, was sentenced Friday in Hughes County Circuit Court. In December, Jacobson pled no contest each to two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and guilty to one count of Simple Assault Domestic Violence.

The incident occurred March 7, 2023 at a home on Spring Creek Drive north of Pierre. Jacobson barricaded himself in the residence for about six hours before he was apprehended by law enforcement.

“This was a dangerous situation that was deescalated by the cooperative efforts of law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Agencies involved in the standoff and investigation were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, FBI, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response.

The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office. Lead prosecutor was Jessica LaMie, an assistant attorney general who was the Hughes County State’s Attorney at the time of the incident.

