News Release - Fire - Middlesex

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

   

CASE#: 24A3000720

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: A Troop – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: February 1, 2024 – Time of Call: 6:27 PM

LOCATION: 53 Lower Sunny Brook Road Middlesex, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM:

Jillian Pierce, Age: 29

Middlesex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 2, 2024, at approximately 6:18 AM the Middlesex Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Sunny Brook Road.  When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire at the rear of the structure that was rapidly spreading toward the front. 

As part of the fire chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event. 

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination.  Due to the amount of destruction caused by the fire investigators were not able to determine the cause of the fire. 

 

The home was a complete loss and damages to the property and contents is estimated to be in excess of $100,000.00.  The property was not covered by insurance.   

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

 

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

 

IAAI – CFI

NAFI - CFEI

 

To request a report use the link below:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

