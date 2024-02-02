Maine DOE Update – February 2, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) delivered a report today to the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs of the Maine Legislature detailing recommendations to solve decades-long structural challenges that have limited Maine’s ability to successfully provide special education services to preschool-aged children. The recommendations include a proposal to transition oversight of educational plans for preschool-aged children with disabilities from the Child Developmental Services (CDS) agency to local public school systems. | More

This year’s Maine Department of Education (DOE) Student Cabinet convened its inaugural session this week, hosting 25 Maine students spanning from 5th grade to their first year of college and representing all Maine counties. Student Discussions Centered Around Mental Health, School Safety, Diversity, and Supporting All Students and Educators. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine Learning through Technology Initiative (MLTI) is pleased to announce the release of the spring application of the #TeachWithTech grant. This grant is available to all MLTI school districts to provide supplemental technology and related professional learning to support innovative teaching and learning with technology. This program aims to provide funding opportunities to educators who want to bring technology into their schools in ways that are innovative, impactful, and intriguing. | More

With the assistance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Maine public schools have long offered a nutritious breakfast and lunch meal program to thousands of income-eligible children in Maine during the school year. To extend this program, the Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition (Maine DOE) is seeking organizations to participate in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which provides children healthy free meals when school is not in session. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team has curated resources of content and instructional approaches to help educators include and highlight the important contributions of Black and African-American Mainers in authentic ways. These project-based strategies include finding local historical figures and guest speakers, researching local history, and bridging content areas. | More

National School Counseling Week 2024, “School Counseling: Standards-Based, Student-Focused,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated from Feb. 5–9, 2024, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are positively impacted as a result of what school counselors do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

In February, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team celebrates the love of the question by hosting a course called Question, Reflect, Repeat: Introduction to the Question Formulation Technique. In collaboration with the Right Question Institute, the Maine DOE is hosting a three-week asynchronous course on the Question Formulation Technique (QFT). | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here