Judge joins Salus Populi advisory board

North Dakota District Judge Donovan Foughty has been named to the Advisory Board of Salus Populi.

Salus Populi: Educating the Judiciary about the Social Determinants of Health is a project in collaboration with the Center for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University School of Law and the Institute for Health Equity and Social Justice Research at Northeastern University. The project seeks to provide guidance and training to judges on the impact of the law on the social determinants of health. Social determinants of health include housing stability, socio-economic position, access to health care, structural racism, and the quality of the environment.



The Center for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University School of Law promotes innovative solutions to public health challenges in Massachusetts and around the globe. The Center advances law and policy reforms to strengthen population health, reduce health disparities, nourish public health programs, and enhance access to affordable, high-quality health care.



The Institute for Health Equity and Social Justice Research is dedicated to generating scientific knowledge to promote health equity and social justice, and reduce disparities in health, mental health and well-being. The Institute’s projects focus on public mental health and substance use disorders, violence prevention and trauma studies, refugee, immigrant and global health, and health promotion and disease prevention across the life course.

Judge Foughty is the President/Moderator of the National Consortium on Racial and Ethnic Fairness in the Courts and is the presiding judge of the Northeast Judicial District.