MOU Agreement Signed Between EMU and Gazi University

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Agreement has been signed between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Gazi University with the intention of improving collaborations concerning academic personnel, student and research groups between the two universities. The signing session of the said agreement took place at EMU Rector’s Office, attended by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Gazi University Rector Prof. Dr. Musa Yıldız, EMU Vice Rector for Financial Affairs Prof. dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Director of Gazi University Graduate School of Natural and Applied Sciences Prof. Dr. Uğur Gökmen, Gazi University Advisor of the Rector Dr. Ahmet Bilal Dostbil and Gazi University Executive Assistant Murat Tunçbilek. Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and Prof. Dr. Yıldız signed the agreement on behalf their institutions.

Within the scope of the agreement, it is aimed to initiate short and long term academic personnel and student exchange programs, invitation of academic personnel members and students to academic events such as education, courses, conferences, symposiums, workshops and experience sharing, and lastly to provide an opportunity to experience and view sharing which will benefit both parties.

Moreover, the encouragement and support of collaborative research activities in mutual areas of interest, along with the sharing of data related to research and education objectives, are aimed at fostering joint research and education aligned with educational aims.