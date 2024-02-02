February 2024

CTE Month Recognition

February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Recognition Month. NDE staff filled the board in on CTE work being done across the state. The board also heard from the State Chamber of Commerce and school personnel on the benefit of CTE programs. A student from Ogallala, who recently earned national honors in CTE, also presented to the board about the opportunities in Nebraska schools.

Nebraska Career and Technical Education

Board Positions on 2024 Proposed State Legislation

Board members discussed several bills introduced to the legislature that involves education. The board decided whether or not to support, oppose, or stay neutral on bills.

Board members will continue to monitor bills and advise the NDE on what positions to take as bills come up for debate at the legislature.

Proposed Bills and Positions

Early Childhood Data System (ECIDS)

Over the last four years Nebraska has developed and deployed the ECIDS analytic tool, referred to as the Early Childhood Data Explorer. ECIDS is designed to equip communities with the data and information necessary to deliver and coordinate early childhood services by informing decision-making at the state, community, and program levels.

As an important next step in the evolution of the ECIDS, NDE will contract with Heuristic Strategies to conduct stakeholder engagement and develop reports and recommendations around strategic planning and data governance.

Early Childhood Integrated Data System

NDE Portal Replacement and Associated Projects

The NDE portal is the main means of secure data collection and access transactions with schools and districts. The current portal was written nearly 20 years ago. There is a need for updates for security and data management. This project will streamline access to data collections and applications, reducing time and effort for each district administrator.

Portal Replacement Proposal

Nebraska’s Revised Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Plan

The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) was signed into federal law December 2015. Each state education agency was required to submit a state plan, with Nebraska’s original plan receiving approval in June 2018. Since that time, several key drivers necessitate a more comprehensive update to the state plan.

These factors include:

• Move to Nebraska Student Centered Assessment System (NSCAS)

• Revision of Nebraska’s College & Career Ready Standards

• State Board Strategic Plan and Policy Changes

• COVID 19

• ESSA Plan Clean Up

• Teacher Shortage

• 2022 Addendum and 2023 Section 4 Amendment

ESSA Plan Update

Statewide Assessment Contracts Extended

Board members voted to extend the contract with NWEA and DRC to continue to current statewide assessment plan that serves students in grades 3-8, and 11 for English Language Arts and mathematics, and grades 5 and 8 for science.

NWEA Contract Rationale

DRC Contract Rationale

Computer Science and Technology standards

Staff provided an update to board members on the development of Computer Science and Technology standards. State statute requires the creation of standards by March of 2024. Board members voted to approve the standards.

Computer Science and Technology Background

Computer Science Standards