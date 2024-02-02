The Indie Vegas Film Festival to Debut This Spring in Fabulous Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS , NV, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indie Vegas Film Festival is excited to announce that submissions are now open for its debut, beginning on Wednesday, April 24 and running through Monday, April 29th at the Cinemark Century Orleans 18 and XD located in the Orleans Hotel and Casino. Filmmakers and screenwriters are invited to submit their work through Film Freeway at https://filmfreeway.com/IndieVegasFilmFestival.

The Indie Vegas Film Festival plans to showcase the best in independent cinema from around the world. With a goal of promoting emerging talent, the festival welcomes submissions from all genres and lengths. "We are thrilled to bring a new and exciting film festival to the vibrant city of Las Vegas," said Indie Vegas Festival Director, Jon Gursha. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the first ever Indie Vegas Film Festival. "We provide a high-quality venue for independent filmmakers and screenwriters to showcase their work and connect with industry professionals", added Jon Gursha. Submit your film or screenplay today through Film Freeway and join us in celebrating the art of independent film in the entertainment capital of the world.

"It's very exciting to bring a world class film festival to Las Vegas and to have the Cinemark Century Orleans 18 and XD as our venue for independent filmmakers", said Peter Greene, Indie Vegas Program Director. The Indie Vegas Film Festival is currently accepting submissions until April 23rd, 2024. Filmmakers and screenwriters are encouraged to submit their work early for an opportunity to be selected and participate in this exciting event.

Indie Vegas Film Festival supports and gives independent filmmakers from around the world a voice and platform in Las Vegas, NV the entertainment capital of the world. The festival screens independent films in high quality venues in and around Las Vegas and creates networking opportunities for the independent filmmaking community. For more information, please visit https://www.indievegasfilmfestival.com.

