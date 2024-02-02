RE: Barber Farm Rd, Jericho

Barber Farm Rd in Jericho is now clear and back open. Thank you for your patience.

From: Gomes, Cullen

Sent: Friday, February 2, 2024 9:26 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Barber Farm Rd, Jericho

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Barber Farm Rd in Jericho between the area of Browns Trace Rd and Fitzsimonds Rd will be shut down due to an ongoing motor vehicle incident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173