Province Recognized for Reducing Red Tape with Physician Registry

CANADA, February 2 - Premier Tim Houston and his Atlantic counterparts were awarded the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) Golden Scissors Award today, February 2, for the creation of the Atlantic Physician Registry.

The registry allows fully licensed physicians to practise anywhere in Atlantic Canada, regardless of which Atlantic province is their home base.

“The Atlantic provinces face many of the same healthcare challenges, and we are stronger when we work together to fix them,” said Premier Houston, Minister responsible for the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness. “This innovative solution advances our shared goal of transforming healthcare. I’m encouraged by this recognition and will continue to work tirelessly to remove red tape and give Nova Scotians better access to the care they deserve.”

The premiers and the registrars of the four colleges of physicians and surgeons delivered the Atlantic Physician Registry in May 2023. Physicians who opt in to the registry may move seamlessly between the Atlantic provinces to practise without restriction.

The CFIB’s annual Golden Scissors Award recognizes people and governments who excel in red tape reduction.

Quotes:

“The Atlantic registry has generated enormous national attention. Health Canada is now conducting research on its impact. In June of this year, the Federation of Medical Regulatory Authorities of Canada formally recognized the Atlantic Physician Registry as a viable model for pan-Canadian or multi-jurisdictional licensure. It is being widely seen as a prototype for national licensure.”

— Dr. Gus Grant, Registrar and CEO, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia

“Reducing red tape for physicians in our corner of the country is one way government can improve the regulatory environment of our healthcare system. Regional co-operation, like the registry, is only possible with strong leadership and the conviction to pursue the challenges we face. We encourage more creative approaches that lessen the administrative burden that physicians face.”

— Fred Crooks, Chief Regulatory Officer, Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness

Quick Facts:

Premier Houston led the implementation of the registry when he was Chair of the Council of the Atlantic Premiers in 2022

124 physicians from New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador hold full licences in Nova Scotia through the Atlantic registry (as of January 1)

Nova Scotia has set the first target in the country to reduce red tape for physicians by 400,000 hours by the end of 2024

as of December 31st, more than 250,000 hours of red tape have been eliminated for physicians

the CFIB’s Red Tape Awareness Week is January 29 through February 2

Additional Resources:

More information on how Nova Scotia is improving its regulatory system is available in the office’s most recent annual report at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/documents/1-2927/annual-report-2023-office-regulatory-affairs-and-service-effectiveness-en.pdf

More information on how Nova Scotia is reducing red tape for physicians is available in the office’s latest progress report: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/reducing-red-tape-physicians-progress-report-february-2024

The Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness on X (formerly Twitter): https://www.X.com/NS_RegReform

