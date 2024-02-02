Vibrant Occasions Delivers a Culinary Experience at Arkansas Fundraiser

Photos used with permission: Shannon Boshears/Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. Photos used with permission: Shannon Boshears/Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. Photos used with permission: Shannon Boshears/Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. Photos used with permission: Shannon Boshears/Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. Photos used with permission: Shannon Boshears/Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

Vibrant Occasions Delivers Unforgettable Culinary Experience at Goodwill Industries of Arkansas's Gala for Good 2023

People that attended the event said one of the best things about our event was the fantastic food. They were amazing in their service that night and made it an event to remember.” — Shannon Boshears, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions had the distinct privilege of catering the highly anticipated Goodwill Industries of Arkansas’s Gala for Good 2023 at Venue at Westwood in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This exclusive gala brought together community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the foundation. With a lively program that included awards, a silent auction, engaging activities, and an exquisite dinner, the gala left a lasting impression on all attendees.

The Gala for Good 2023 served as a platform to recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the community. Awards were presented throughout the evening, honoring outstanding volunteers, corporate partners and more who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and generosity in support of Goodwill's mission.

Guests were captivated by a variety of engaging activities that heightened the overall experience of the event. From silent auctions featuring exclusive items to live entertainment from talented local musicians, every element was designed to create an unforgettable evening. Attendees had the opportunity to mingle, network, and foster a sense of community and camaraderie among like-minded individuals.

As the selected caterer for this occasion, Vibrant Occasions showcased their culinary expertise with a sumptuous dinner that seamlessly blended creativity and attention to detail. Additionally, all dietary preferences and restrictions were carefully accommodated without compromising on flavor or presentation.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Gala for Good 2023 Menu:

VIP Cocktail Hour

Chef's Board: A beautiful display of chef’s choice of house-smoked meats, European meats, and assorted cheeses. Served with fresh-baked breads, crackers, fresh fruit, and condiments

Chocolate Mousse Shooter: Graham cracker crust topped with chocolate mousse and whipped cream

Plated Dinner Menu

Cabernet Braised Beef Short Ribs: Beef short ribs slowly braised in cabernet wine infused with a puree of leeks, carrots, celery and tomatoes until fork tender, served with the flavor-packed sauce reduction

Mashed Yukon Gold: Whipped with butter and cream

Roasted Broccolini: Lightly seasoned and roasted with extra virgin olive oil

Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts Salad: Brussels sprouts sauteed with applewood smoked bacon and maple syrup o a bed of arugula with blue cheese and pickled red onions, dressed with a maple vinaigrette

Dinner Rolls: Freshly-baked sweet rolls and wheat rolls

Vegan/Vegetarian Option

Stuffed Acorn Squash: This vegan dish features P. Allen Smith's Ralston Farms' Harvest Blend Rice combined with fresh sauteed vegetables including chickpeas, spinach, peppers and corn along with dried cranberries and toasted walnuts all stuffed inside a roasted acorn squash and drizzled with a vegan cucumber aioli

Roasted Broccolini: Lightly seasoned and roasted with extra virgin olive oil

Dessert

Apple Brown Betty: Roasted Fuji apples sauteed with Crystal Ridge Distillery's Apple Pie Moonshine with an oat streusel

Chocolate Mousse Shooter: Graham cracker crust topped with chocolate mousse and whipped cream

"We were in need of a great caterer to do a plated dinner for 600 people for our Gala for Good and we asked Vibrant Occasions to do that for us. They were a wonderful team to work with. From the beginning of the tastings until the end of our Gala, they were top notch. The food was amazing. People that attended the event said one of the best things about our event was the fantastic food. They were amazing in their service that night and made it an event to remember," says Shannon Boshears, Senior Vice President of Development of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

The proceeds from the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas's Gala for Good 2023 will be allocated to support their mission of offering life-changing opportunities to individuals seeking education, training, and employment to improve their lives, their families, and the communities in which they live. These funds will specifically contribute to programs such as The Excel Center, which is the only adult high school in Arkansas, The Academy, a trade school offering certifications and training in the top industries in Arkansas, Career Services, providing career counseling and other job readiness assistance, and Reentry Services, assisting individuals who are reentering the workforce and community after being justice-involved.

"We were thrilled to be a part of the Gala for Good 2023 and to have the opportunity to cater this wonderful event. Our goal was to create an extraordinary culinary experience that would complement the evening's celebrations and leave a lasting impression on all attendees. Working with the team at Goodwill Industries of Arkansas was a pleasure, and we are honored to have contributed to the success of such a noble cause," says Mary Krikorian, managing partner of Vibrant Occasions.

The Gala for Good 2023 was an event celebrating the foundation's achievements while uniting the community in support of a noble cause. For more information about Vibrant Occasions Catering and their services, please visit www.vibrantoccasionscatering.com or contact mary (at) vibrantoccasionscatering (dot) com.

Photos used with permission: Shannon Boshears/Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. Follow Goodwill Industries of Arkansas: @goodwillar

Follow on Instagram: @vibrantoccasionscatering

Media Contact for Vibrant Occasions: @meredithcorningpr

About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.