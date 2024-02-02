Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,075 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC for an introductory fishing event in Tipton Feb. 17

TIPTON, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn to fish with a spinning rod and reel at Tipton City Park Lake Feb. 17 from 1-2 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn the basics of using a spinning rod and reel while enhancing their fishing skills. This free, introductory class will begin with casting the spinning rods and reels at plastic fish known as backyard bass before progressing to fishing with lures.

This event is designed for those ages 7 and older, and registration is required. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hL. Participants younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Attendees will not be required to have a fishing permit for this event.

Questions about this event can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Tipton City Park Lake is located at City Park Street in Tipton.

You just read:

Join MDC for an introductory fishing event in Tipton Feb. 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more