Join MDC for an introductory fishing event in Tipton Feb. 17

TIPTON, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn to fish with a spinning rod and reel at Tipton City Park Lake Feb. 17 from 1-2 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn the basics of using a spinning rod and reel while enhancing their fishing skills. This free, introductory class will begin with casting the spinning rods and reels at plastic fish known as backyard bass before progressing to fishing with lures.

This event is designed for those ages 7 and older, and registration is required. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hL. Participants younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Attendees will not be required to have a fishing permit for this event.

Questions about this event can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Tipton City Park Lake is located at City Park Street in Tipton.