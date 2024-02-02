Biden-Harris Administration Announces $28 Million in Funding Opportunities for Grants Expanding Treatment Services for Substance Use Disorder

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is announcing notices of funding opportunities for two grant programs aimed at expanding substance use disorder (SUD) treatment services among pregnant and postpartum women and through adult and family treatment drug courts. The grant opportunities total about $28 million and are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to beat the overdose epidemic and tackle the mental health crisis – two key pillars of the President’s Unity Agenda for the nation.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is providing the funding, guidance, and resources needed to address the overdose crisis in America – and we will continue to support this critical work for as long as is necessary,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding emphasizes our unrelenting efforts to enhance and expand treatment and support services for people in need, including pregnant and postpartum women, wherever and whenever they need them.”

“The opportunities announced today have the potential to create lasting systemic changes that will create healthier families and communities,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “The funding flexibilities will help pregnant and postpartum people to access care for substance use disorders and to receive family-based supports, helping both parents and babies. We have a wealth of evidence that the expansion of treatment court capacity enhances people’s access to SUD care, enables the courts to divert people from incarceration when appropriate, and increases individuals’ chances of reaching and maintaining recovery, while reducing recidivism.”

These awards facilitate ongoing efforts across HHS to advance its Overdose Prevention Strategy, which is focused on prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery. These awards also support the Biden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive mental health strategy, as well as the National Drug Control Strategy, which delivers on President Biden’s Unity Agenda for a whole-of-government approach to beat the overdose epidemic and tackle the mental health crisis.

The grant funding opportunities being announced are:

Grants to Expand Substance Use Disorder Treatment Capacity in Adult and Family Treatment Drug Courts (SAMHSA Treatment Drug Courts) – $24.4 million – The purpose of this program is to expand SUD treatment and recovery support services in existing drug courts, recognizing the need for treatment instead of incarceration for individuals with SUD. These awards support a continuum of care, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services, for individuals with SUD involved with the courts.

State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women – $3.6 million – This program enhances flexibility in the use of funds designed to support family-based services for pregnant and postpartum women who have a primary diagnosis of a SUD, emphasizing the treatment of opioid use disorders. It also helps state agencies address the continuum of SUD care, including services provided to pregnant and postpartum women in outpatient settings. These awards promote a coordinated state system managed by state substance agencies by encouraging new approaches and models of service delivery.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).

