Decision Lens launches its next generation of online learning to help the public sector achieve decision superiority

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Decision Lens University ushers in a new era with the launch of its advanced online learning management system (LMS). Over the last ten years, Decision Lens University has trained thousands of financial managers and planners on how to leverage Decision Lens to modernize how they prioritize, plan, and fund.

The new platform offers an upgraded multimedia learning experience with personalized content and progress tracking for each user. An easy-to-use interface allows students to focus on building the skills they need, learn at their own pace, and to always pick up where they left off. Knowledge checks and final course evaluations are integrated into the experience as students look to master their skillset and earn certificates for completion.

According to Katie Howell – Senior Education Manager at Decision Lens, “Over the last ten years it has been evident that providing multiple methods of learning is critical to building and honing skills. I am excited that our on-demand product education offerings are now elevated with expertly developed curriculums. A new online learning experience paired with our in-person and virtual course offerings demonstrates our commitment to ensuring all customers maximize their investment in our software.”

Decision Lens University content has been recognized as foundational education as government modernizes. Over the last year, DLU instructors have even presented educational content at the Army Finance & Comptroller School.

Online education is a critical component for customers to realize value quickly when they purchase SaaS software. This is one of the reasons why the government is increasingly focused on leveraging commercial-off-the-shelf SaaS solutions. In its interim report published in August 2023, the PPBE Commission stated that it…”encourages DoD to leverage platform and software-as-a- service (SaaS) commercial solutions and best practices for the purposes of modernization…”

Launching the new Decision Lens University online platform demonstrates a full company commitment with employees from every department contributing to its launch. With Decision Lens University new customers can implement quickly, adopt efficiently, and scale use to fully transform their organization.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.