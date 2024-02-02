Submit Release
Bill to Incentivize Participation In After School Tutoring Program Passes Senate Floor

FLORIDA, February 2 - Tallahassee, FL – With its unanimous passage off the Senate Floor, SB 46 sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart (D-Orlando), is now expected to pass in the House HB315/SB 46, entitled “Reading Achievement Initiative for Scholastic Excellence (R.A.I.S.E.) Program”, and would expand the pre-existing R.A.I.S.E. program to include after-school tutoring.  

The R.A.I.S.E. Program was instituted by the Florida Legislature in 2021 to improve literacy rates across the state. SB 46 would allow for R.A.I.S.E. tutoring to occur after school, along with allowing school districts to provide a stipend to students and instructional personnel participating in the program. The bill also clarifies that unpaid hours for instructors can be counted toward community service hours required for high school graduation.

 “I am pleased to see the Senate joining me in supporting legislation to improve education. By passing SB 46, we can give proper compensation to participating educators, students, and incentivize participation in tutoring,” said Stewart.

