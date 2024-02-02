Department Launches Partnership With GlobalVetLink

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and GlobalVetLink (GVL), the trusted name in digital compliance solutions for animal health, today announced a new partnership to further New York’s efforts to transition to digital CVIs (Certificates of Veterinary Inspection) for enhanced traceability. Through this strategic collaboration, large animal veterinarians in New York State will gain access to the GVL platform and create Production Animal CVIs with an origin in New York free of charge. By encouraging the utilization of these CVIs, New York sets a progressive example to other states in managing livestock health more effectively and promoting greater animal traceability and welfare. This transition will result in fewer errors and improved communication across all parties involved. Funding to support this project was provided to the Department through USDA’s Animal Disease Traceability program.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “GlobalVetLink has deep expertise in efficient digital solutions, veterinary regulations, and animal health management, and we’re excited that this partnership presents an incredible opportunity to facilitate communication, promote more robust animal health protocols, improve livestock traceability, and pave the way for more advancements in veterinary care. Thanks to funding from USDA, our work with GVL is a great opportunity for our New York producers and veterinarians to have better traceability through eCVI at no cost.”

GlobalVetLink’s Chief Revenue Officer Aaron Avery said, "We are thrilled to be collaborating with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. At GlobalVetLink, we understand the intricacies involved in animal movement requirements and know the benefits clinics will see through leveraging our platform, allowing them to streamline their operations and produce precise and regulatory-compliant CVIs, ultimately boosting productivity and traceability."

GlobalVetLink’s innovative digital platform simplifies the management and issuance of CVIs. Using the GVL Compliance Assistant platform, New York veterinarians can issue electronic CVIs that streamline workflows, save time, and improve data accuracy and availability for state animal health officials. This partnership promises significant advantages for veterinarians, producers, and the industry.

Veterinarians in New York with questions about the program should contact the Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or [email protected]. Those interested in signing up for GlobalVetLink should visit www.globalvetlink.com/signup.

This announcement complements New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State goal to promote a One Health approach as part of New York’s agrifood system. This includes developing a veterinary workforce program between Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and SUNY campuses and increasing engagement with the New York State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory Advisory Board. One Health, recognized by the United States Department of Agriculture, is an approach designed to sustainably optimize the health of people, animals, and our ecosystems and can reduce threats to the human-animal-environment interface through activities like disease detection and prevention, food safety education, and veterinary care optimization.

