What is the state of Brexit?

It is four years since the UK left the EU – and nearly eight years since that referendum. So what have we learnt? How has Brexit worked out – and what changes could yet be introduced? What is the current state of UK/EU relations? How might they develop in the future? And could a future government try and renegotiate the UK’s deal with the EU?

This episode of The Expert Factor is a deep dive into how Brexit is working out – and how it might work out in the months and years ahead.